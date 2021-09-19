MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MKKGY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

MKKGY stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.13. The stock had a trading volume of 21,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,877. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.52. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $49.08.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.