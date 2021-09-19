Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 3,800 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 947,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $66,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TD traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,377,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 63.91%.

TD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fundamental Research raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

