Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys 455,013 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,645,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,013 shares during the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies makes up 2.1% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $421,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,516,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,121,000 after acquiring an additional 362,576 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1,249.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after acquiring an additional 47,060 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 734,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,351,000 after acquiring an additional 69,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 412,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,739,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

Shares of FLT stock traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.24. The stock had a trading volume of 591,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,336. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.55 and its 200-day moving average is $269.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.88 and a 1-year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

