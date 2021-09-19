Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 14,443 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,443 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $51,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 986,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,979,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,012,758,000 after purchasing an additional 466,188 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,722 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,717,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,099,483,000 after purchasing an additional 19,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,632,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,064,571,000 after purchasing an additional 179,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.25. 5,819,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,246,761. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $197.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

