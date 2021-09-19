Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matrix Service Company designs, constructs, maintains, and provides specialized repair services and products for aboveground storage tanks, provides general industrial construction and in-plant routine maintenance, process unit turnarounds and construction services principally for petroleum refineries, bulk storage terminals, pipelines, power plants and chemical plants. Matrix Service Company is a top-tier engineering, procurement and construction company providing these services, as well as fabrication, maintenance and repair, to the energy, power and industrial markets . The Company provides services through four subsidiaries: Matrix PDM Engineering, Matrix North American Construction (its direct hire union subsidiary), Matrix Service Inc., and Matrix Applied Technologies. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $266.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $16.32.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.37). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matrix Service will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTRX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 48.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 233.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Infrastructure; Oil, Gas and Chemical; Storage Solutions; and Industrial. The Electrical Infrastructure segment includes the construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

