Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Hits $0.0003

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $163,297.86 and approximately $79,631.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,302.84 or 0.07008965 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00117137 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

