MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.27 Million

Brokerages expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to announce $174.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $173.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $175.20 million. MarketAxess reported sales of $164.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year sales of $732.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $721.00 million to $745.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $845.79 million, with estimates ranging from $823.40 million to $865.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKTX. Raymond James decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $532.00.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,577,502.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total value of $2,382,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 65.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,190 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 13,403.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,019,000 after purchasing an additional 601,690 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 288.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,522,000 after purchasing an additional 254,372 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 9.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,309,000 after purchasing an additional 151,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 11.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,960,000 after acquiring an additional 128,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $426.00. The stock had a trading volume of 316,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,982. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $420.79 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $465.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $477.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

