Marc Katz Purchases 150,000 Shares of Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Stock

Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) COO Marc Katz purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $256,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TUEM opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tuesday Morning Co. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.01. The firm has a market cap of $193.35 million and a P/E ratio of -3.04.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). Tuesday Morning had a return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $177.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tuesday Morning Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUEM. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

