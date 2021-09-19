Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at B. Riley

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $54.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.31 and a beta of 4.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.06.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. Research analysts expect that Marathon Digital will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 69.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at $291,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at $6,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

