Maecenas (ART) Market Capitalization Hits $180,233.86

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. In the last week, Maecenas has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maecenas has a market cap of $180,233.86 and approximately $617.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maecenas coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00058919 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002820 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00129030 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00013030 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00049105 BTC.

Maecenas Coin Profile

Maecenas (CRYPTO:ART) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.