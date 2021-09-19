Lua Swap (LUA) Price Hits $0.0626

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Lua Swap has a market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lua Swap has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Lua Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lua Swap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00058739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00129542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013011 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00046395 BTC.

About Lua Swap

Lua Swap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lua Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lua Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lua Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.