Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 35,395 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939,848 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 35,395 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $78,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4,266.7% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 53,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,733,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,445,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $112.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.29. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

