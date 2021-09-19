Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779,177 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 29,109 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $126,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 85,979 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,085 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 18,405 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 199.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,048,742 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $166,561,000 after purchasing an additional 698,070 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,434 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $52,162,000 after purchasing an additional 38,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,755,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.95.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 368.29%.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

