Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $101.16 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 58,484 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.94% of Deckers Outdoor worth $101,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,724,000 after purchasing an additional 25,303 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,365,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 86,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DECK traded down $4.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $434.99. The company had a trading volume of 785,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,688. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.25. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $202.17 and a twelve month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.75. The business had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total transaction of $653,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at $12,557,088.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total transaction of $270,711.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,635.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,416 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.71.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

