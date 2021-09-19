Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Gap Down to $97.80

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $97.80, but opened at $93.83. Logitech International shares last traded at $95.89, with a volume of 18,925 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.87.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.9481 dividend. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

