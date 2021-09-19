Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading Up 4%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) shares were up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.94 and last traded at $23.93. Approximately 37,743 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,638,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LAC shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -56.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a current ratio of 56.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Lithium Americas by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,156,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,001,000 after purchasing an additional 374,162 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 900,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 293,607 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,338,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 75,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 521,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 92,667 shares in the last quarter. 13.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

