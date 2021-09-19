Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.37

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.37 and traded as high as $8.95. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 538,322 shares traded.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2.30 to $1.15 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $22,716,000 after purchasing an additional 557,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the first quarter worth $2,164,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,753,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,009,000 after purchasing an additional 196,228 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 54.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 514,744 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 182,211 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 24.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 917,226 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 178,900 shares during the period. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

