Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,575 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.0% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.68.

Apple stock opened at $146.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.54 and a 200-day moving average of $135.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

