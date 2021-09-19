Leslie Bernhard Sells 10,000 Shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Stock

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Director Leslie Bernhard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $19,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Leslie Bernhard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Leslie Bernhard sold 7,938 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $15,240.96.

Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 1.27. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.85.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 80.99% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLSS. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 482,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 16,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Milestone Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

