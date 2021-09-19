Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) Short Interest Update

Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 72.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF stock. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned about 23.15% of Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average is $37.38. Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $39.14.

