Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.25. Lattice Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $125.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSCC. Westpark Capital began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.43.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $65.59 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $67.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.65, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $240,143.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,379 shares in the company, valued at $6,607,603.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,873,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,390 shares of company stock valued at $23,325,270 in the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 24.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 210,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after acquiring an additional 41,311 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,650.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 70,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after acquiring an additional 529,738 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 414,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

