Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,200 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the August 15th total of 120,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 130,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of Lantronix stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.71. 358,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $166.47 million, a P/E ratio of -40.78 and a beta of 1.98. Lantronix has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $6.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lantronix will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LTRX shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Lantronix from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Lantronix in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lantronix by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lantronix in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lantronix in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Lantronix in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

