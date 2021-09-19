Lambda (LAMB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.46 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $23.38 million and $2.46 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lambda Profile

Lambda is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,433,611,356 coins. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

