Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.98. Lakeland Financial posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.25 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LKFN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

LKFN stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.57. 410,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $77.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In other news, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $217,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,625 shares of company stock worth $471,423 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 101,428.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 36.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 9.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the second quarter worth about $559,000. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

