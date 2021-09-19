Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the August 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of KUKE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.13. 7,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,030. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kuke Music has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $15.06.

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kuke Music in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kuke Music in the second quarter worth about $284,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Kuke Music during the first quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Kuke Music during the second quarter worth about $1,467,000. 1.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kuke Music

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

