Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-$1.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KFY. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.00.

KFY stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.96. The stock had a trading volume of 673,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,779. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $76.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.95.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,090,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,574,380.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $2,470,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,889.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,370 shares of company stock worth $5,577,110. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Korn Ferry stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Korn Ferry worth $19,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

