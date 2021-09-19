Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Receives €49.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €49.63 ($58.39).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PHIA shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.90 ($48.12) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a one year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.