KOK Market Capitalization Tops $308.79 Million (KOK)

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. KOK has a market cap of $308.79 million and $6.70 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK coin can currently be bought for about $2.88 or 0.00006055 BTC on popular exchanges.

KOK Coin Profile

KOK is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

KOK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

