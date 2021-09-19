Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Receives C$33.72 Average Target Price from Analysts

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.72.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.50 price objective on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Keyera alerts:

Shares of KEY traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$33.10. 1,002,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,857. Keyera has a one year low of C$18.04 and a one year high of C$35.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$31.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.96.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.9620639 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 347.83%.

In related news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.55, for a total value of C$152,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 714,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,824,920.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.