KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. KeyCorp posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.65.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.76. The stock had a trading volume of 14,040,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,065,279. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KeyCorp has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $23.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. South State Corp bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

