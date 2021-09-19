Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,107 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 47.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on K shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial cut Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of K stock opened at $63.56 on Friday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,812.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,108,140. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.