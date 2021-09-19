Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 22,826 shares.The stock last traded at $31.20 and had previously closed at $31.05.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on KARO. Raymond James began coverage on Karooooo in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair set a $35.13 price objective on shares of Karooooo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Karooooo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.63. The company has a market cap of $646.75 million and a P/E ratio of 29.37.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,929,000. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.
Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)
Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?
