Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 22,826 shares.The stock last traded at $31.20 and had previously closed at $31.05.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KARO. Raymond James began coverage on Karooooo in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair set a $35.13 price objective on shares of Karooooo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Karooooo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.63. The company has a market cap of $646.75 million and a P/E ratio of 29.37.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,929,000. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

