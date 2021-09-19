Kadena (KDA) Price Reaches $2.26 on Major Exchanges

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.26 or 0.00004774 BTC on major exchanges. Kadena has a market capitalization of $333.66 million and approximately $5.91 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kadena has traded up 24.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kadena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00071267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00120702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.57 or 0.00176695 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,308.59 or 0.06995504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,210.79 or 0.99819919 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.54 or 0.00846879 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kadena Profile

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,776,832 coins. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Buying and Selling Kadena

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kadena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kadena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.