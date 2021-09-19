JustInvest LLC Purchases 996 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

JustInvest LLC raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 40.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,023,000 after acquiring an additional 36,555 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $484,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 12.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 13.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

NYSE AWK opened at $178.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.85 and a 200-day moving average of $161.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.603 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

