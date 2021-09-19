JustInvest LLC Purchases 7,600 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR opened at $80.66 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $82.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.