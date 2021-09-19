JustInvest LLC Increases Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 186.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,969,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,333,000 after buying an additional 208,643 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 728.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,026,000 after buying an additional 1,823,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,079,000 after purchasing an additional 213,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,546,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,312,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $215.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.51 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

