JustInvest LLC Increases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 20.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.04.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $128.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.45 and a 200 day moving average of $137.22. The firm has a market cap of $159.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.56 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

