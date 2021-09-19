JustInvest LLC Buys 630 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL opened at $141.83 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $90.88 and a 52-week high of $153.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.98 and a 200-day moving average of $137.64.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.08.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

