JustInvest LLC Buys 3,668 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Welltower by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 20.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 41,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WELL opened at $85.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 61.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.69.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.45.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

