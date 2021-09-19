JustInvest LLC Buys 1,212 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 85.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 219.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp purchased a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $300.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.91. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price objective on Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Biogen from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.08.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

