JulSwap Price Down 5.7% This Week (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0236 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. JulSwap has a market cap of $13.18 million and approximately $757,929.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00072087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.93 or 0.00121414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.23 or 0.00176527 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.26 or 0.06998709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,560.75 or 0.99681911 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.55 or 0.00852082 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 559,173,748 coins. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.