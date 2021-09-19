JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after buying an additional 30,931 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,625,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 348,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 159,542 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.73. 1,922,417 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.