JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) Holdings Decreased by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management trimmed its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $12,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPHY. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $398,000.

JPHY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.39. 10,258 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.17 and a 200 day moving average of $51.92. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $56.51.

