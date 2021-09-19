JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,555 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,501 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,812 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,218,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 268.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,440 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $157.68. 25,608,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,737,947. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

