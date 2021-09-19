Joshua W. Lemaire Sells 4,804 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) COO Joshua W. Lemaire sold 4,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $288,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MEG opened at $59.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $60.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.67.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. Equities analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,528,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,039,000 after buying an additional 66,525 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter worth approximately $64,041,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 979,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,565,000 after buying an additional 77,412 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 777,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,001,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 728,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,091,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

MEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.61.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

