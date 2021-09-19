Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,015,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,118 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.3% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Johnson & Johnson worth $661,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 56.7% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 106,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,509,000 after purchasing an additional 38,444 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16.7% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,274,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $164.75. The stock had a trading volume of 13,422,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,127,750. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $433.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

