John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider David Kemp Acquires 1,859 Shares

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider David Kemp purchased 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £3,996.85 ($5,221.91).

Shares of LON:WG opened at GBX 206.30 ($2.70) on Friday. John Wood Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 197.45 ($2.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The company has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -8.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 228.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 251.42.

WG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 327.17 ($4.27).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

