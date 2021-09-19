John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider David Kemp Acquires 1,859 Shares

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2021

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider David Kemp purchased 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £3,996.85 ($5,221.91).

Shares of LON:WG opened at GBX 206.30 ($2.70) on Friday. John Wood Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 197.45 ($2.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The company has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -8.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 228.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 251.42.

WG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 327.17 ($4.27).

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for John Wood Group (LON:WG)

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.