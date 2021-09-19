Jennifer Newstead Sells 250 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total transaction of $94,322.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.90, for a total transaction of $93,975.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total transaction of $95,010.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.00, for a total transaction of $91,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.60, for a total transaction of $90,650.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total transaction of $88,212.50.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $92,977.50.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total transaction of $84,700.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.40, for a total transaction of $87,850.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.41, for a total transaction of $89,102.50.

Facebook stock opened at $364.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $363.80 and a 200-day moving average of $330.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,323,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Facebook by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,132,919 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,175,607,000 after purchasing an additional 334,458 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

