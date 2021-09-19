Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Brambles Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BXBLY)

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Brambles in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Moulder now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brambles’ FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of BXBLY opened at $16.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77. Brambles has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $19.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.4064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. Brambles’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

About Brambles

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

