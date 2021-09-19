Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $130.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale initiated coverage on UCB in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded UCB to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded UCB to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on UCB in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $105.39 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UCB to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.07.

OTCMKTS UCBJF opened at $106.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.20. UCB has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $116.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

